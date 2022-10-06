Bus accident claims 9 lives in Kerala's Palakkad district, 38 injured

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, 9 people died while 38 were injured after a tourist bus reportedly crashed into Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district. The fatal accident occurred after midnight on Wednesday, killing nine on the spot. School students were among the dead, a media report says.

A bus carrying Baselius School 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students on tour lost control while attempting to overtake a speeding car. That is when an RTC bus crashed at Anjumurthy Mangalam bus stop. After which it lost control, crashed into a nearby stream, and overturned. This catastrophe resulted in the deaths of several people.

The tourist bus was carrying students and teachers of Baselios Vidyanikethan in Ernakulam district and was going to Ooty.