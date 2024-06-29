When you have the determination to achieve something, even adverse conditions cannot stand in your way. Today, we will look at the success story of Anshuman Raj, who became an IAS officer on his fourth attempt. Anshuman, from Bihar, is a living example of how a person can achieve great heights even with limited resources. He completed his schooling in a small village in Buxar and studied up to 10th grade by the light of a kerosene lamp. He prepared for UPSC in the same village and succeeded on his fourth attempt. Let’s find out more about his journey:

Completing School Education in a Village Government School

Anshuman was born and received his early education in his village in Buxar. He completed his 10th grade from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and moved to JNV Ranchi for his 12th grade. Coming from a modest family background, Anshuman never had many facilities, but with hard work and his parents' blessings, he faced every challenge head-on.

Preparing for UPSC Without Coaching

Anshuman Raj decided to prepare for UPSC through self-study while staying in his village. In his first attempt, he achieved success and was selected for IRS services. Although he joined, his dream of becoming an IAS officer remained. He decided to take the exam again the next year. Despite facing failures in his subsequent attempts, he did not lose hope. Learning from each failure and addressing his weaknesses, he finally achieved his goal on his fourth attempt. He secured an All India Rank of 107 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019.

Coaching and Big Cities Not Necessary for Preparation

Based on his experience, Anshuman says that it is often believed that moving to big cities and joining coaching classes is necessary to clear UPSC. However, this is not true. He explains that with access to the internet, you can prepare for the exam from any corner of the country. He prepared for his last three attempts while staying in his village and did not join any coaching classes.

Patience Is Essential for UPSC Preparation

Anshuman emphasizes that patience is crucial during the preparation for this exam, as it can take a long time to achieve success. Hard work and the right direction are also very important. Be ready to accept your shortcomings and improve on them in time. Practice is essential for this exam, so do not forget to practice extensively. Create your exam strategy based on your strengths and weaknesses, and constantly seek feedback from others. Work hard, but do not stress too much about the results. When efforts are in the right direction, success is inevitable.

Anshuman believes that this exam can only be cleared with self-confidence, patience, and hard work. Therefore, trust yourself and your preparation, and keep making continuous efforts. It may take time to achieve success, but hard work never goes in vain.