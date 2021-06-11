CA Exams 2021: ICAI shares guidelines for exam centre, functionaries and candidates

New Delhi: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued guidelines for examination centres, examination functionaries and candidates.

The institute’s official statement read, “ICAI is taking all possible measures for safe and secure conduct of CA Examinations scheduled to be held in November 2020. ICAI has increased the examinations centres from 505 planned for May 2020 Exam to 915 for Nov. 2020 examination to cover additional 192 districts of the country to facilitate candidates to not to travel beyond their district to the extent possible.”

The candidates can read the official statement on the official site of ICAI- icai.org.

The official statement reads, “Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest to mitigate the anxiety and hardships of the students concerned, it is hereby informed that the Guidelines for Examination Centres, Examination Functionaries and Candidates for July 2021 CA Examination shall be the same as was announced vide Announcement dated 8th October, 2020 for November 2020 / January 2021 CA Examinations.”

Important guidelines:

1. Before commencement of the examination, seating areas shall be adequately sanitized. All door handles, staircase railing, etc. shall be disinfected.

2. Adequate gap as per norms between two seats shall be maintained.

3. Thermo scanning for temperature check of examination functionaries/candidates shall be done at the entry.

4. Hand sanitizer would be made available at the entry and inside the exam venue at prominent places for candidates and centre staff to use.

5. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to carry mask on face, face shield, gloves on hand, personal transparent water bottle, personal hand sanitizer and exam related documents.

6. All examination staff shall carry No Risk status in Aarogya Setu App installed in their Mobile.

Meanwhile, ICAI President CA. Nihar N. Jambusaria has shared an important message to students. The examination will begin on July 5 and will end on July 20, 2021.

