Cabinet approves establishment of International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that the Cabinet has approved establishment of an International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). Javadekar said at a press conference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch CDRI during UN Climate Summit in New York on September 23, 2019.

The proposal to set up CDRI was approved by the Prime Minister on August 13, 2019.

The CDRI is proposed to be launched at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, USA, on 23 rd September 2019. Organized by the UN Secretary General, this event will bring together the largest number of Heads of States to generate commitments for combating the effects of climate change and resulting disasters, and will provide the high-level visibility required for the CDRI.

The government has given in-principle approval to provide Rs 480 crore (approx USD 70 million) to CDRI for corpus required to fund technical assistance and research projects on an on-going basis, setting up the Secretariat office and covering recurring expenditures over a period of 5 years from 2019-20 to 2023-24; and

