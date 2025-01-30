Cabinet Clears ₹10,200 Crore Ammo Deal For Pinaka Rocket Launchers In Major Boost For Defence Self-Reliance

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the indigenous procurement of ammunition worth ₹10,200 crore for the Indian Army's Pinaka multi-launch rocket system, marking another major step toward self-reliance in the Defence manufacturing sector, senior officials confirmed.

The deal includes two major procurements:

High-explosive pre-fragmented ammunition worth approximately ₹5,700 crore

Area denial munitions costing around ₹4,500 crore

The high-explosive pre-fragmented rockets come with an extended range of 45 km, while the area denial munitions have a striking distance of 37 km and are designed to saturate battlefields with anti-tank and anti-personnel mines.

The manufacturing order will be split between Munitions India Limited (MIL), Pune, and a private sector company, further strengthening public-private collaboration in Defence production.

MIL is one of the seven Defence companies carved out from the Ordnance Factory Board in 2021 as part of the Indian government’s push for efficiency and competitiveness in the sector. The six other companies created under the same reform include Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, India Optel Limited, Troop Comforts Limited, Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited, Gliders India Limited, and Yantra India Limited.

This latest ₹10,200 crore procurement follows closely after the Defence Ministry’s ₹1,561 crore contract with Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, to supply 47 T-72 bridge-laying tanks for faster movement of mechanized forces in battle zones. HVF is a unit of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, one of the seven restructured Defence firms.

Additionally, on January 16, the Defence Ministry signed a ₹2,960 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited for the supply of Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM) for the Indian Navy. The MRSAM system is already a standard feature on multiple Indian Naval ships and is expected to be integrated into most future warships.

With these successive contracts, India is ramping up its indigenous Defence production, which has surpassed ₹1.25 lakh crore annually. The country is also actively exporting Defence equipment to over 100 nations, with a target to achieve ₹50,000 crore in Defence exports, as per official data from the Defence Ministry.