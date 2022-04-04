हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress councillor

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into murder of Congress councillor

On a prayer by Purnima Kandu, the widow of the councillor, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the central agency to submit a report on its investigation of the case in 45 days.

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into murder of Congress councillor

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district.

On a prayer by Purnima Kandu, the widow of the councillor, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the central agency to submit a report on its investigation in the case in 45 days.

The court also directed that the investigation of the case be transferred from the West Bengal police to the CBI.
Kandu was shot dead by assailants on March 13 while he was on an evening walk at Jhalda near his residence. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Congress councillorWest BengalCBICalcutta High Court
Next
Story

Bengal bypolls: Actor Naseeruddin Shah extends support to niece Saira Shah Halim, who's fighting against Babul Supriyo

Must Watch

PT7M39S

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Terrorists cannot rule out the incident, says Prashant Kumar, ADG