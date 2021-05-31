Calcutta High Court forms 3-member Committee for rehabilitation of victims of post poll violence

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday (May 31) formed a three-member Committee for rehabilitation of victims of post-poll violence after Assembly polls. The committee will comprise one representative each from State Human Rights Commission, National Human Rights Commission, Member Secretary and State Legal Services Authority.

The Committee may coordinate with police and arrange for rehabilitation of people to the places they have a right to. If there is any dispute, that will have to be seen.

A five-judge larger bench of Calcutta High Court was hearing the PIL seeking an investigation into West Bengal post-poll violence. Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2.

In another development in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to withdraw the Centre's order recalling Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, and said her government "is not releasing" the top bureaucrat.

In a five-page letter, Mamata Banerjee urged the prime minister to reconsider the Centre's decision to recall the chief secretary after giving him a three-month extension.

Banerjee said she was shocked by the Centre's decision and termed the order as "unilateral", which was issued "without any prior consultation" with the state government.

The Centre, in a surprise move, had on May 28 night sought Bandyopadhyay's services and asked the state government to immediately release the top bureaucrat.

Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, was scheduled to retire on Monday after completion of 60 years of age. However, he was granted a three-month extension following a nod from the Centre to work on COVID management.

In a communique to the state government, the Personnel Ministry on May 28 said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the placement of the services of Bandyopadhyay with the Government of India as per provisions of the Indian Administrative Service (cadre) Rules, 1954, "with immediate effect".

It also directed Bandyopadhyay to report to the Department of Personnel and Training, North Block, New Delhi by 10 am on Monday.

(With Agency Inputs)

