Calcutta University's students hold protest, demand online examinations

New Delhi: Calcutta University students on Monday (May 23) held a protest demanding the online examinations. Talking to ANI a student said that only classes were conducted for only one month and the syllabus was also not completed. Students also said they don't even have the proper study materials to prepare for the exams.

"Today's protest is for the rights of students. Classes of only 1 month have been held. Syllabus hasn't even been completed, we do not have any study material and they have announced exams," Kishanu, Mcom student told ANI.

The demonstration by students comes after the panel formed by the University to decide the mode of examination for the semester exam of UG and PG courses suggested the offline mode.

Meanwhile, witnessing such opposition from students the university has decided to formulate a committee to decide the mode in which the upcoming exams would be held, according to media reports. Calcutta University has decided to form a panel of experts to decide the mode of examination.

As per media reports, the University is expected to announce its decision on mode of exam in the first week of June and the expert panel is the expert panel has been given time until 3rd June to recommend the mode of examination.

