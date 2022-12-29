Cambodia Hotel Casino Fire: 10 killed, 30 injured in Poipet blaze; people jump off windows to save lives

In Cambodia, at least 10 people were charred to death while 30 others were injured after a fire broke out in a hotel's casino. Local police said that the blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino hotel in Poipet town broke out late at night yesterday. As per reports, the fire erupted at around 11:30 pm local Cambodian time. Several reports suggested that around 400 people were believed to be working at the casino when the fire broke out.

Several video footage that surfaced online showed a massive complex ablaze and some video clips even showed people jumping from the burning building to save their lives. Video footage shared by a journalist showed a blaze as well as smoke coming out of the building.

Media reports also suggested that many foreigners were also inside the hotel when the fire broke out. However, the nationality of those who died is yet to be confirmed. A Thai foreign ministry source was quoted by many saying that they were coordinating closely with local authorities and many injured were transferred to hospitals in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province as the hotel is located in the town bordering Thailand.

Those involved in the rescue operation said that the blaze started on the first floor but spread quickly along the carpets, leaping up through the multi-storey building.

Earlier reports suggested that firefighters have so far managed to control up to 80 per cent fire. The fire damages the building extensively and a parital collpase was also reported. Over 50 people were rescued till morning as the firefighting continued, repported The Mirror.