Can Hemant Soren Make His Wife Kalpana CM Of Jharkhand? Check What Laws Say

Months ahead of Jharkhand assembly polls, a big political turmoil is being seen in the state. Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad, a three-time MLA, resigned unexpectedly from his Gandey constituency leaving the rumour mills abuzz. Ahmed, who had been twice elected to the state assembly from the Congress in the past, switched over to the JMM ahead of the 2019 assembly elections and won his home constituency of Gandey, his third assembly win.

Some of the Soren family members are MLAs in the Jharkhand assembly including his brother Basant Sore from the Dumka seat and sister-in-law Sita Murmu or Sita Soren from the Jama seat. However, given the alleged family feud and ongoing Enforcement Directorate investigation, CM Heman Soren may install his wife as the Chief Minister, claimed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

However, since Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana is not a member of the Jharkhand assembly, is it possible for her to become the Chief Minister? As per the law, any person who is made a Chief Minister or even a minister gets six months to get elected to the concerned assembly. So, if Dubey's claim is believed, Kalpana Soren will have six months to get elected to the Jharkhand assembly and since there is one vacant seat - the Gandey constituency, she may contest the election from there. The Election Commission will have to hold a bypoll within six months. The Jharkhand assembly elections will be held around November-December this year which is still 11 months away.

Since Jharkhand does not have a bicameral legislative structure, Kalpana will have no other option than contesting the bypoll. In a bicameral legislature, a person can get elected to the house through the Legislative council just like Akhilesh Yadav or Yogi Adityanath did during their first tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन जी परेशान,उनके सचिव चौबे जी से लेकर महाधिवक्ता मिश्रा जी गांडेय उप चुनाव कराने के लिए परेशान,विधायक दल की बैठक कल ,राज्यपाल के पास अपना इस्तीफ़ा व कल्पना सोरेन जी को विधायक दल का नेता बनाने वाला पत्र राज्यपाल महोदय को एक साथ देने की तैयारी @CPRGuv झारखंड… — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) January 2, 2024

In a post on X, Dubey said that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is worried and his entire team is worried about the Gandey bypolls. Dubey said that the key meeting of the JMM Legislative Party may take place tomorrow and after the meeting, a letter to the Governor with CM Soren's resignation and making Kalpana Soren the leader of the Legislative Party will be submitted. Dubey urged the Jharkhand governor to take any decision after legal advice.