Can I Get A Government Job In India With A Single Exam?

Cabinet approved NRA to conduct the single entrance exam for the non-gazetted positions in central government departments and public sector banks. The main advantage of this system is that it saves a lot of time and money for the candidates. They don't have to appear for multiple exams, and they can apply for multiple government jobs with a single exam. Hence, by providing government jobs with a single exam, they are trying to provide employment opportunities to as many people as possible.

List Of Government Jobs You Can Get With A Single Exam

The single exam system has been implemented in various government jobs like clerical jobs, engineering jobs, medical jobs, etc. The sites like Drona.in, Byjus, Jagranjosh.com, Adda247.com, and Prepp.in are valuable sources for getting access to relevant information on the government jobs with a single exam.

Here is a list of some of the most popular government jobs that you can apply for with a single exam.

1. RBI Attendant

The selected candidates will fill the vacancies of RBI Attendant posts all over India. The candidates who have completed their 10th standard are completely eligible to apply for this RBI recruitment.

Age Limit: 18-25 years

Salary : Rs 26,508

Exam Pattern: General Awareness, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and General English.

2. IDBI Executive/Assistant Manager

The recruitment process for the IDBI Bank Executive/Assistant Manager posts will be conducted through examination and interview if you apply online before the application closing date. Candidates should possess a graduation degree with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized university.

Age Limit: 20 to 25 years

Salary: Starts from Rs 29,000, Rs 31,000, and Rs 34,000 for the first three years, including the remuneration each year.

Exam Pattern For Assistant Manager

Four sections of Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General/Economy/Banking Awareness with 200 questions.

Exam Pattern For Executive

English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability

3. General Insurance Corporation Of India - Assistant Manager

Candidates for GIC assistant manager jobs are selected on the basis of their performance in the online exam they conduct, followed by Group Discussion/Interview and Medical examination.

The candidate should be a graduate with a minimum of 60% for the General and OBC category and a minimum of 55% for the SC/ST category from a recognized university.

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

Salary: Rs 32,795 to 62,315

Exam Pattern: Technical & Professional Knowledge Test, English language, General Awareness, and Reasoning.

4. NAINITAL Bank - PO & Clerk

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released officially for the management trainee and PO Clerks. Candidates can apply for both management trainee and clerk jobs as their exams will be held in different shifts. Only the graduates can apply to appear in this national exam conducted by the Nainital bank. The selected candidates will go through an interview based on their performance.

Age Limit: 21 - 28 years

Salary: Rs 30,000 - Rs 36000 for PO and Rs 11765 - Rs 31540 for clerks

Exam Pattern: English, Reasoning, General Awareness, Computer Awareness, and Quantitative Aptitude

5. Combined Defense Services Exam

There are three stages in the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) - written examination, physical fitness test, and an interview.

The Combined Defence Services Examination (I) will be conducted by the UPSC for the recruitment of personnel in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. You will be shortlisted for the positions in the academies in Dehradun, Ezhimala, Hyderabad, and Chennai based on your preferences and the academic merit you bring to the table. This recruitment is only for graduates.

Age Limit: 19 - 24 years

Salary: Rs 56,000 - Rs 2,12,400 based on the position

Exam Pattern: English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics.

6. EXIM ( Export-Import Bank Of India ) For Management Trainee

The role of Management Trainees will be to learn all aspects of international financing and other emerging diverse sectors in banking. To be eligible for this management trainee exam, applicants must complete the written and personality tests. Candidates should possess MBA/PGDM/CA degree to apply for this opportunity.

Age Limit: 25 - 30 years

Salary: Rs 55,000

Exam Pattern: Objective and Descriptive Type

Conclusion

People who want a government job in India need to be aware of the factors that make them eligible for employment. The online recruitment process is a lengthy one, and most of the time, the prospective candidate does not get shortlisted for the interviews. So, get to know more about the government opportunities, which you can crack easily with a single exam.

