New Delhi: Canada on Friday released the initial findings of its public inquiry into foreign interference in the country's elections and accused India, China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran of being involved in such activities. The report accused India of engaging in activities related to interference in Canada's political processes and "influencing Canadian communities and politicians"

The report highlighted that concerns about Khalistani separatism in Canada drove the main target of Indian influence efforts. The report noted that India undertakes foreign interference activities “which aim to align Canada’s position with India’s interests on key issues, particularly with respect to how the Indian government perceives Canada-based supporters of an independent Sikh homeland (Khalistan).”

Importantly, it recognises “Canada-based Khalistani violent extremism” though that is described as “relatively small” and adds that India does not differentiate between that and “lawful, pro-Khalistani political advocacy.”

These activities, report said, “may not be directed at influencing Canada’s democratic institutions, but are still significant.”

“India directed foreign interference activities related to the 2019 and 2021 general elections,” it said, adding that “proxy agents may have attempted to interfere in democratic processes, reportedly including through the clandestine provision of illicit financial support to various Canadian politicians as a means of attempting to secure the election of pro-India candidates or gaining influence over candidates who take office. In some instances, the candidates may never know their campaigns received illicit funds.”

It noted, “There was no indication of Indian-based disinformation campaigns in the 2021 general election.”

The interim report was issued by the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, which is headed by Justice Marie-Josee Hogue and the final report, with recommendations, has to be delivered by December 31.

The report noted that the country’s agencies view “China as the biggest threat to the Canadian electoral space by a significant margin.”

Other countries engaged in such activity are identified as Russia, India, Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, among others.

The report stated Pakistan “has conducted foreign interference against Canada primarily to promote political, security and economic stability in Pakistan and to counter India’s growing global influence.”

India has already rejected as “baseless allegations” questions about any interference in Canada. In April, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, in a statement, “It is not Government of India’s policy to interfere in democratic processes of other countries. In fact, quite on the reverse, it is Canada which has been interfering in our internal affairs. We have been raising this issue regularly with them. We continue to call on Canada to take effective measures to address our core concerns.”