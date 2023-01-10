Canada Express Entry draws continue to have high CRS cut-off scores; Employer-sponsored immigration programs can be your silver lining

Owing to workforce shortages caused by an aging population and low birth rate, Canada is gearing up to invite a record 1.45 Million new immigrants by 2025.

When you decide to move to Canada on a long-term basis, one of the first things you need to do is select an immigration program that you qualify for. Most skilled individuals, who seek to immigrate to Canada, apply for permanent residence (PR) through the Express Entry program.

Express Entry is a point-based online system used by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to cumulatively manage applications through three economic-immigration programs. However, submitting an Express Entry profile doesn’t guarantee an invitation for PR.

The selection for this program is based on your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score, which is the most influential factor in receiving an invitation to apply (ITA) for Canadian permanent residence. However, with high cut-off scores continue to dominate recent Express Entry draws; the competition is becoming more intense.

IRCC paused all-program draws in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the 18-month pause in all-program draws, the number of high-scoring candidates in the pool skyrocketed. As more high-scoring candidates continue to enter the Express Entry pool, it is preventing the CRS cutoff from dropping.

According to the most recent figures available on the government website, there were a total of 232,215 candidates in the Express Entry pool as of November 22, 2022. Applicants with a CRS score below 450, who are still waiting for an invite, need to note that as of November 22, there were 63627 candidates with scores between 451 and 600. This means it could take months for this score to settle down to the 400-450 odd range.

Employer-Driven Immigration Programs can boost your CRS score

Obtaining a Provincial Nomination or landing a genuine Valid Job Offer (LMIA supported), from a qualified Canadian Employer would be the most advantageous thing an applicant may do to boost their CRS score.

Having an LMIA-supported offer of employment from a Canadian company can get you 50 or 200 CRS points, making it much easier to qualify for an ITA.

Various Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP) like Alberta, British Columbia, and Nova Scotia offers Employer-Driven Streams that allow foreign workers with a permanent, full-time job offer from a local Employer to become eligible to apply for a provincial nomination for Canada PR. For instance, the Accelerated Tech Pathway is one of the Alberta PNP’s Express Entry based programs for candidates who have a job offer with an Alberta-based tech industry employer in one of the 38 eligible tech occupations. Apart from providing expedited application processing, the program also allows applicants to come to Canada quickly on a work permit while their application for permanent residency is being processed.

Securing a provincial nomination under such Employer-sponsored program would boost your CRS score by 600 CRS points, putting you at the top of the Express Entry pool.

