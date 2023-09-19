trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664241
NewsIndia
JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's BIG Allegation Against India Over Khalistani Terrorist's Killing

Justin Trudeau said his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, CBC News reported.

Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 08:27 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Trudeau stressed that the involvement of a foreign hand or government in the killing of a Canadian citizen in Canada was unacceptable
  • Trudeau also urged the Indian government to "cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter"
  • The Canadian PM claimed that some Indo-Canadians were "angry" and "perhaps frightened right now"
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's BIG Allegation Against India Over Khalistani Terrorist's Killing Pic: Reuters

Months after Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being behind this fatal shooting, CBC News reported. Nijjar, who was wanted in India, was gunned down outside a gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, BC on June 18. Hailing from Bharsinghpur village in Punjab's Jalandhar, Nijjar was based in Surrey and had been declared "absconder" by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). 

According to CBC News, Canada, PM Trudeau said his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.
"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said.


He stressed that the involvement of a foreign hand or government in the killing of a Canadian citizen in Canada was unacceptable. 
"Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open, and democratic societies conduct themselves," Trudeau added. He informed further that he was coordinating with Canadian allies on this issue.  "As you would expect, we have been working closely and coordinating with our allies on this very serious matter," he said.

Trudeau also urged the Indian government to "cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter", CBC News reported. 
He claimed that some Indo-Canadians were "angry" and "perhaps frightened right now", adding, "Let us not allow this to change us".
Earlier, the NIA in July, last year, announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on Nirjar in connection with the killing of a Hindu priest in Jalandhar. "Hardeep Singh Nijjar is wanted by the National Investigation Agency in NIA case in the conspiracy hatched by Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operating under Nijjar, to kill a Hindu priest at Jalandhar," the NIA had said in a release.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train