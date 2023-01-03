topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SIACHEN GLACIER

Captain Shiva Chauhan creates history, becomes 1st woman officer to be operationally deployed at Siachen glacier

The Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth, where India and Pakistan have fought intermittently since 1984, details below.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 01:48 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Shiva had to undergo arduous training before her posting
  • The Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth
  • A team of eight specially-abled people created a world record

Trending Photos

Captain Shiva Chauhan creates history, becomes 1st woman officer to be operationally deployed at Siachen glacier

New Delhi: Fire and Fury Corps officer Captain Shiva Chauhan became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at the highest battleground in Kumar Post on the Siachen glacier." Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, at the highest battlefield of the world," tweeted the official account of Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army.

The Twitter post has added the caption, `Breaking the Glass Ceiling`, celebrating Shiva`s feat. Shiva had to undergo arduous training before her posting in Kumar Post. The Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth, where India and Pakistan have fought intermittently since 1984.

A team of eight specially-abled people created a world record when they reached Kumar Post at 15,632 feet on the Siachen glacier in September 2021.

Live Tv

Siachen Glacierfirst woman officer at siachen glacierindian army siachen glacierFire and Fury Corpshighest battlefield Siachen

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?
DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!