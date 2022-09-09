Captain Vikram Batra birth Anniversary: 6 lesser known facts about the Kargil hero

Vikram Batra 48th Birth Anniversary: September 9, marks the 48th birth anniversary of Indian army Captain Vikram Batra who was a leader/hero that inspired many at a very young age. There are several stories of how Captain Vikram Batra met his end on the Kargil battlefield, but ever since his biopic 'Shershaah' was released, fans haven't stopped talking about him. Tears are shed as one remembers Captain Vikram Batra's is an outstanding tribute paid to Captain Batra in recognition of his bravery and brilliant character.

Capt. Vikram Batra was enlisted in the Manekshaw Battalion at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in 1996, where he successfully completed his 19-month intensive training. He joined the Indian Army as a lieutenant after earning his degree from IMA in 1997 and was soon commissioned into the 13th battalion of the J&K Rifles (13 JAK Rif).

Following a successful commissioning, Batra was sent to Madhya Pradesh for a month of regimental training from December 1997 to January 1998. During his assignment in J&K, Capt. Batra had numerous challenges, and he overcame each one heroically. He received the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour, for his duty in the 1999 Kargil conflict, during which he gave his life.

Remembering Late Captain Vikram Batra on his 48th birth anniversary. Here are some lesser-known facts about him-

1. Vikram Batra called his mother while he was on the Kargil War field and said "Yaha bomb gole chal rahe hai. Bohot maza aa raha hai."

2. It is believed that during the rescue attempt, he pushed aside the injured officer saying, "You have children, step aside."

3. As his signal to communicate the success of his missions, Captain Batra was also well known for using the slogan "Yeh Dil Maange More!".

4. In his remembrance, Captain Batra's name is used by the Indian Army for various constructions and cantonments.

5. On June 19, 1999, under the leadership of Captain Vikram Batra, the Indian army snatched point 5140 from right under the enemy's nose.

6. Vikram was also a green belt holder in Karate. He always kept himself in first line and among the toppers in all the different fields.