CAQM Revises GRAP Stages III, IV: Stricter Measures Implemented In NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), implementing stricter measures to combat rising air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

- Under the revised GRAP, it is now mandatory for NCR states to suspend physical classes up to Class V during GRAP Stage III and up to Class XII during GRAP Stage IV. This represents a major policy shift, eliminating the discretionary power previously granted to state governments.

- The revised GRAP also introduces a new directive under Stage III, mandating state governments to implement staggered timings for public offices and municipal bodies to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce emissions. This measure underscores the commission's commitment to proactive, coordinated efforts to combat worsening air quality in the region.

- A "mask advisory" has now been introduced under GRAP Stage IV, urging individuals to wear masks when stepping outdoors during periods of hazardous air quality. This addition emphasizes the importance of personal health precautions alongside institutional interventions.

Earlier on Monday, environmentalist Vimlendu Jha described the GRAP Stage IV measures as "similar to a lockdown" but cautioned that they are merely temporary solutions.

The amendments come amid growing concern over Delhi-NCR's air pollution, which recently escalated to the 'Severe+' category, with Air Quality Index (AQI) levels surpassing 450.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to dense fog over Delhi-NCR in the coming days, which could worsen the pollution crisis by trapping particulate matter near the ground.

