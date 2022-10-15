Cattle smuggling case: ED summons Anubrata Mondal's daughter

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate official said on Saturday that the daughter of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in the cattle scam has been summoned to appear before it in New Delhi to answer questions about the source of the vast wealth she has amassed in recent years. Sukanya Mondal, a primary school teacher in Birbhum district, has been summoned to appear at the ED office in New Delhi on October 27, he said. The quotation "is basically to get answers from her regarding the huge wealth she amassed in a very short time. We are interested in her source of income," an ED official told PTI. Sukanya Mondal's phone calls went unanswered.

She had avoided meeting with a team of CBI officers who had visited her Bolpur home in August as part of their investigation into the cattle smuggling scam. The central agency suspected that Sukanya's bank accounts were used for financial transactions in the cattle scam. In August, the CBI arrested Anubrata Mondal, a highly influential TMC leader, in connection with their investigation into the scam.

(With agencies' inputs)