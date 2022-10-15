NewsIndia
ED

Cattle smuggling case: ED summons Anubrata Mondal's daughter

Sukanya Mondal had refused to meet with a team of CBI officers who had visited her Bolpur home in August as part of their investigation into the cattle smuggling scheme.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 07:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • ED summons daughter of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in the cattle scam
  • Her name is Sukanya Mondal, a primary school teacher in the Birbhum district
  • She had avoided meeting with a team of CBI officers who had visited her Bolpur home in August

Trending Photos

Cattle smuggling case: ED summons Anubrata Mondal's daughter

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate official said on Saturday that the daughter of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in the cattle scam has been summoned to appear before it in New Delhi to answer questions about the source of the vast wealth she has amassed in recent years. Sukanya Mondal, a primary school teacher in Birbhum district, has been summoned to appear at the ED office in New Delhi on October 27, he said. The quotation "is basically to get answers from her regarding the huge wealth she amassed in a very short time. We are interested in her source of income,"  an ED official told PTI. Sukanya Mondal's phone calls went unanswered.

She had avoided meeting with a team of CBI officers who had visited her Bolpur home in August as part of their investigation into the cattle smuggling scam. The central agency suspected that Sukanya's bank accounts were used for financial transactions in the cattle scam. In August, the CBI arrested Anubrata Mondal, a highly influential TMC leader, in connection with their investigation into the scam.

Also Read: BIG evidence in West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam: ED seizes CD, letter mentioning Mamata Banerjee

(With agencies' inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?