हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI alerts

CBI alerts states/UTs about online payment scams, use of methanol for counterfeiting hand sanitizers

Based on inputs received from Interpol, the central agency has issued an alert regarding the proliferation of online advance payment scams.

CBI alerts states/UTs about online payment scams, use of methanol for counterfeiting hand sanitizers
Representational Image

New Delhi: Amid ongoing efforts to contain the spread coronavirus across the country, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alerted to all state/UT police agencies regarding online advance payment scams and use of methanol for counterfeiting hand sanitizers.

Based on inputs received from Interpol, the central agency has issued an alert regarding the proliferation of online advance payment scams, sources told Zee Media. 

"Such scams involve instances of criminals approaching as vendors of PPE and other protective equipment suppliers related to COVID-19 pandemic and entering business transactions with clients online. After receipt of payment via bank transfers, the fraudulent vendors do not make any delivery of items," the CBI said.

It also cautioned all the state/UT police agencies about the use of methanol for preparing spurious hand sanitizers. The inputs are received from Interpol on similar instances in other countries wherein the use of methanol for preparing spurious hand sanitizers has been noticed. 

"Instances have been reported in other countries were due to huge demand for hand sanitizers during Covid-19 pandemic, use of methanol was detected to produce counterfeit hand sanitizers. Methanol can be highly toxic and dangerous for the human body, the central agency said.

Tags:
CBI alertsInterpolonline payment fraudHand sanitizersCoronavirus
Next
Story

14 aftershocks, tremor of 3.5-magnitude rattle Gujarat's Kutch, day after 5.8-magnitude earthquake
  • 3,32,424Confirmed
  • 9,520Deaths

Full coverage

  • 78,35,340Confirmed
  • 4,31,141Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M49S

Watch: Preparations for Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral in Mumbai