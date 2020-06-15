CBI alerts states/UTs about online payment scams, use of methanol for counterfeiting hand sanitizers

New Delhi: Amid ongoing efforts to contain the spread coronavirus across the country, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alerted to all state/UT police agencies regarding online advance payment scams and use of methanol for counterfeiting hand sanitizers.

Based on inputs received from Interpol, the central agency has issued an alert regarding the proliferation of online advance payment scams, sources told Zee Media.

"Such scams involve instances of criminals approaching as vendors of PPE and other protective equipment suppliers related to COVID-19 pandemic and entering business transactions with clients online. After receipt of payment via bank transfers, the fraudulent vendors do not make any delivery of items," the CBI said.

It also cautioned all the state/UT police agencies about the use of methanol for preparing spurious hand sanitizers. The inputs are received from Interpol on similar instances in other countries wherein the use of methanol for preparing spurious hand sanitizers has been noticed.

"Instances have been reported in other countries were due to huge demand for hand sanitizers during Covid-19 pandemic, use of methanol was detected to produce counterfeit hand sanitizers. Methanol can be highly toxic and dangerous for the human body, the central agency said.