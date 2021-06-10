हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBI

CBI arrests bank recovery agent in bribery case

The CBI caught the accused while demanding and accepting Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 from the complainant in the form of two bearer cheques.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Recovery Agent working with the Union Bank of India on bribery charges.

The accused, identified as Suresh Bhalerao working with the Aurangabad branch of the bank, allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh for getting a loan amount of Rs 10 lakh sanctioned under the Prime Minister Employment Guarantee Scheme (PMEGP).

The CBI caught the accused while demanding and accepting Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 from the complainant in the form of two bearer cheques.

“Search was conducted at the premises of the accused at Aurangabad which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. Role of bank officials is also being investigated,” the agency said.

The accused was sent to judicial custody by court order on Tuesday.

