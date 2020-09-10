हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI books Delhi Additional DCP Sanjay Kumar for submitting forged documents for DANIPS selection

The agency's teams carried out searches at Kumar's room in DCP East office and residential premises in Pitampura on September 8 (Wednesday) after registering the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Delhi Police Additional DCP Sanjay Kumar for allegedly submitting forged credentials and documents for selection in the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS).

The agency's teams carried out searches at Kumar's room in DCP East office and residential premises in Pitampura on September 8 (Wednesday) after registering the case. The CBI recovered certain documents. 

An official release read, "The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on a complaint against an Additional DCP (DANIPS), Delhi Police on the allegations that the said Addl. DCP used the credentials and documents of another person in a similar name to get selected in DANIPS."

It added, "Searches were conducted on 09.09.2020 at the premises of said Addl. DCP at Delhi which led to the recovery of certain documents. The investigation is continuing."

Acting on a complaint against Kumar, a 2011-batch DANIPS official, the CBI alleged that he used credentials of another person having a similar name to get selected in the service. He is posted as Additional DCP 2 in North East Delhi.

Sources have said that a complaint against Kumar, was filed in vigilance by Mahavir Singh, the father of his first wife. Its investigation report has been sealed and submitted in the court.

The CBI is currently investigating the case. After investigation, it will be clear whether the case is of wrong information based on fake documents or it is of a matrimonial dispute.

Central Bureau of InvestigationCBISanjay KumarDelhi Additional DCPDANIPS
