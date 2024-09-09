Advertisement
CBI RAID

CBI Catches DPCC Officials Red-Handed with Rs 2.39 Crore Cash; Case Filed

The CBI arrested a Senior DPCC Engineer and his accomplice in a bribery case, seizing Rs 2.39 crore in cash during a sting operation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 07:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CBI Catches DPCC Officials Red-Handed with Rs 2.39 Crore Cash; Case Filed Picture source: 'X'

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two individuals in a corruption case, including a Senior Environmental Engineer from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the son of an alleged intermediary, reported ANI. The CBI also confiscated Rs 2.39 crore in cash from the engineer's residence. 

In a meticulously planned operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Arif, a Senior Environmental Engineer with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), along with Kishlaya Sharan Singh, while they were caught red-handed exchanging bribe money. 

The agency has accused Arif of engaging in corrupt activities, claiming he accepted bribes from representatives of private companies in exchange for granting undue favors in the renewal process of DPCC's consent for their operations. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Arif, Singh, his father and intermediary Bhagwat Sharan Singh, along with two businessmen—Raj Kumar Chugh, owner of Ram Electroplaters, and Gopal Nath Kapooria of MVM. 

According to the CBI, Arif had conspired with Bhagwat Sharan Singh, who acted as a middleman and consultant for companies dealing with DPCC-related matters. 

He allegedly conspired with Bhagwat Sharan Singh, who acted as a middleman and consultant for the firms in DPCC-related matters. 

