Kolkata: In a major attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party on Friday termed the CBI raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s residence as BJP’s tactics to intimidate the opposition parties across the country. West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress also strongly condemned the CBI raids at said that the Centre is trying to harass the Opposition leaders.

"The raids are an attempt to intimidate and threaten the opposition. Manish Sisodia is the deputy chief minister of Delhi, and the central agencies are trying to harass him on the orders of their political masters. The BJP is doing the same thing in all the opposition-ruled states," senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy said.

Roy’s colleague and TMC MP Santanu Sen claimed that the central probe agencies are “silent” when it comes to taking action against those BJP leaders who face allegations of corruption.

It may be recalled that Mamata Banerjee’s party in West Bengal has been rocked by the recent arrests of former minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with a school jobs scam, and Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in an alleged cattle scam - by the ED and CBI, respectively.

The blame game began after the CBI carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations, after registering an FIR for alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year. Sisodia has maintained that conspiracies will not break him nor deter his resolve to continue to work for good education.