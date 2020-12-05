हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI raids three locations in Delhi in Rs 1,800 cr SBI fraud case

The FIR was registered against the company based at Lajpat Nagar.

CBI raids three locations in Delhi in Rs 1,800 cr SBI fraud case
File Photo

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday (December 4, 2020) said that it has registered a case on a complaint from State Bank of India (SBI) against a Delhi-based private company (borrower company) on the allegations of causing an alleged loss of Rs 1800.72 crore (approx) to SBI and other consortium banks. 

The CBI said that the FIR was registered against the company based at Lajpat Nagar and others including its Director, Guarantor etc, unknown public servants and unknown private persons.

"It was alleged in the complaint that the accused had cheated the State Bank of India led consortium banks to the tune of Rs 1800.72 crore (approx) by way of diversion / siphoning off bank funds, fictitious transactions, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy etc," said CBI.

The CBI also conducted searches on Friday at three locations in Delhi at the office and residential premises of borrower company and other accused.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Central Bureau of InvestigationCBISBIState Bank of Indiabank fraud
Next
Story

Pro-Kannada activists call Karnataka bandh today; here's everything you need to know
  • 95,71,559Confirmed
  • 1,39,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M56S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: Big news so far