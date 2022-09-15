CBI's BIG action in WB SSC scam, raids software firms at 6 locations in Delhi, Kolkata over ‘record manipulation’

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Delhi and Kolkata at the premises of two software firms in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam.

According to CBI sources, it is alleged that two software firms "manipulated the records'' to favour candidates in the appointment of teachers which has brought their role under the scanner.

The central probe agency believes these software firms manipulated the result of the exam which was taken by Ankita Adhikari, the daughter of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Minister of State for School Education Paresh Adhikari. Ankita Adhikari subsequently got selected as a basic teacher.

The Calcutta High Court, however, cancelled her appointment later and asked Paresh Adhikari to return the basic salary for the time till she was appointed as a teacher.

The CBI on May 18 had filed an FIR against the then West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikary and his daughter Ankita Adhikary on the directions of Calcutta High Court in connection with a case of alleged illegal appointment of his daughter as a teacher in a state government-aided school.

Adhikari and his daughter were booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.