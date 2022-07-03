CBSE 10th Results 2022 releasing Tomorrow? Class 10 Term 2 result at cbseresults.nic.in - Check latest updates
The CBSE 10th results 2022 are expected to be declared by the board on July 4 at the official website cbseresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details.
- CBSE conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022
- CBSE is expected to announce class 10th results by the end of July
CBSE 10th Result 2022: The CBSE is likely to release the 10th board results 2022 for the term -2 exam tomorrow July 4, 2022, as per the latest media reports. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not released any official notice or information regarding the declaration of the CBSE 10th result 2022. Earlier board officials have told that the evaluation process is underway and the results will be announced by the end of this month which is July and the date and time for the same will also be provided soon.
Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Exams, CBSE said that the evaluation process is going as per schedule, and the result date and time will be revealed soon. “The board is on track to advance the schedule. UG admission schedule of different institutions are kept in mind and CBSE (is) in touch with the concerned authorities to protect the interest of its students,” Bharadwaj told The Indian Express.
CBSE Results 2022: Official website to check class 10th, 12th Term 2 results
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Mobile apps to download CBSE Term 2 results
- DigiLocker app
- UMANG App
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 SOON: Here's how to download your term-2 scorecard
- Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022.”
- Enter the login credentials such as your roll number.
- Your CBSE Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet on the screen.
- Take a printout of it for future reference.
CBSE conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet.
