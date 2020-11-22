CBSE 2021 exam: Board changes question paper pattern for class 12; read here

CBSE 2021 exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reportedly changed the question paper pattern for class XII board examinations, focusing more on multiple-choice questions and those based on case studies.

Notably, several schools, after the release of sample question papers for Classes X and XII, observed that weightage for MCQs has been increased by 10 per cent. According to reports, the new pattern is intended to test students' ability to understand.

The board has reduced the syllabus for class 10th and 12th by 30 per cent due to which at least 4-5 chapters have been reduced in every subject. Because of this, children will have to read less syllabus. The change is going to be implemented from this session.

The board also released sample papers on its official website. If one goes through the sample papers, the marks pattern can be easily understood.

To explain the marks pattern to students, schools will conduct pre-board examinations and revision tests, based on the latest sample paper released by the board.

According to the board, in subjects holding 70 and 80 marks, students need to secure a minimum 23 and 26 marks respectively to clear the paper.

Except for practical subjects, there will also be an internal assessment of 20 marks for class 10th and 12th; for which a student need to secure minimum 6 marks to clear it.

The CBSE Board has made available the latest marks pattern of class 12th to schools.

Meanwhile, the board has released the tentative dates for the class XII practical exam. As per the notification, the practical examinations will be held from January 1 to February 8.



