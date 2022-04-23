New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the syllabus for the 2022-23 academic year. The Central Board has announced the syllabi of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

The students and teachers can now access the syllabus for the 2022-23 academic year on the official website of the board- cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE board exam 2023 syllabus direct link

According to the CBSE Class 12 syllabus 2022-23, "The Assessment scheme will have a theory, internal assessment or practical components as per syllabus given for each subject. The board shall conduct Annual examinations for Class 12."

Additionally, CBSE syllabus 2022-23 Class 10, 9 stated that the assessment scheme will have an 80 marks component for Board examination (class X) and Annual Examination (class IX) in all subjects except compulsory subjects to be assessed internally along with a 20 marks component of Internal Assessment.

Students need to note that the board has discontinued the two-term system, the Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi have not been divided into two terms for next year.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, CBSE had come up with the strategy of dividing the 2022 final exams into two terms - CBSE term 1 exam 2022 was conducted in November-December,2021 and term 2 exams are scheduled for April-May, 2022. This was done in order to ensure that the board is left with at least one exam at the end of the academic session to prepare the results.

