CBSE Board Exams 2023: Practical exam for class 10, 12 to begin from THIS DATE- Check date and time here

CBSE Board 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that practical exams and internal assessments for Classes 10, 12 in winter bound schools will be conducted from November 15 to December 14 as they will remain closed in January 2023. Internal exams for all other schools will be held in the month of January. The board has issued guidelines for all schools for conduct of practical exams including uploading of marks, appointment of internal, external examiners and observers, procedure for conducting exams etc.

“As per provisions, the practical examinations, project or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1, 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the schools situated in the winter bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season. Accordingly, the exams for both Classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 15, 2022 to December 14, 2022,” read CBSE’s official notification.

“No change in marks is allowed after finalisation and completion of process, so proper attention of both the examiners is required to ensure correctness of subject practical marks uploaded,” read CBSE guidelines. The board also urged schools following the winter bound session to ensure the timely completion of practical exams which are as follows:

Prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that no student of the schools whose name has not been submitted in the online List of Candidates (LOC) to the board is allowed to sit for these practical exams, project, or internal assessment.

Contact the regional office for appointment of external examiners and observers.

Ensure timely completion of examinations and dispatch of answer books and award lists to the regional offices.

“These dates and instructions are only for winter bound schools and are not applicable for regular session schools for which the circular will be issued separately,” CBSE notification added.

CBSE Practical Exam for Class 10, 12: Important Guidelines

The Practical Examinations/ Project/ Internal Assessment shall be conducted strictly in accordance with the details and guidelines given on the Board’s academic website.

The schools may check and acquaint themselves and the examiners with the maximum marks for each subject from the Curriculum Document.

The marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall be uploaded simultaneously from the date of the start of the practical examinations.

The uploading of marks shall be completed by last date of respective class. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board.

To ensure fair and just assessment, Practical Examinations/ Project Assessments should invariably be conducted in two or three sessions in a day if the number of students is more than 20.

In the case of Fine Arts, examination/assessment shall invariably be conducted in two sessions in respect of each student.

While uploading the marks, School, the Internal Examiner and the External Examiner (as the case may be) shall ensure that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded.

Schools and Examiners shall, while awarding/uploading marks, also keep in mind maximum marks allotted for Practical/Project/Internal Assessment as per guidelines issued by the CBSE.