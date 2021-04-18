After CBSE and CISCE, THESE states have cancelled, postponed Class 10, 12 board exams

NEW DELHI: Amid rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19 across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled and postponed the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations respectively. Soon after, the Indian School Certificate Examinations too followed the suit and announced postponement of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC board examinations in light of rising coronavirus cases. Here, we take a look at the states which have so far announced cancellation of Class 10, Class 12 board exams in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that this year’s Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams have been postponed. Entrance exams for professional courses, class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June, she said.

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has postponed UP Board high school and intermediate examinations (Class 10 and Class 12) till May 20. The Chief Minister will take a fresh decision on holding board exams in the state later.

Gujarat: Gujarat government announced the postponement of Class 10 and 12 board examinations that were scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25. New exam dates for Gujarat state board will be announced on May 15. The government has also announced a mass promotion for students from Class 1 to 9 and 11.

Haryana: Haryana school board, the BSEH has cancelled the Class 10 board exams and postponed Class 12 exams 2021 as COVID-19 cases have increased.

Rajasthan: After the CBSE announcement, the Rajasthan Government announced that the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be postponed. The Class 12th practical exams had been cancelled in districts that are COVID-19 hotspots. In addition, students of grades 8, 9, and 11 have been promoted. The Rajasthan government had previously announced promotions for students of grades 1-7.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government decided that MP board exams 2021 for students of classes 10 and 12 will be postponed by a month. The state government has also cancelled exams for class 9 and 11 in the state amid rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that all PSEB students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted to the next class without any exams. Class 12 exams have also been postponed and a decision will be taken after reviewing the emerging Covid-19 situation.

Odisha: Class 10 (BSE Odisha Matric) and Class 12 (CHSE Plus Two) exams have been postponed in Odisha due to COVID-19 spike. New dates will be announced soon.

Telangana: Telangana Class 10 exams have been cancelled and the Class 12 board exams have been postponed due to the Covid-19 spike in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir: The Office of LG of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered to cancel the ongoing class 10 examination for the remaining subjects, whereas the ongoing Class 12 exams will also be postponed. Class 10 students will be promoted to Class 11 based on internal assessments.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Secondary and Higher Secondary exams will be held as per schedule.

