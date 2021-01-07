CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 date sheet: Probable dates and latest updates

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter few days ago to announce that CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 would begin from May 4 and end by June 10 and since then lakhs of students across the country eagerly waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 date sheet.

Recently, a date sheet of the CBSE Exams 2021 got viral on the social media which was fake. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted a message on Twitter stressing that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not released the Board Exams time sheet yet.

It is however expected that CBSE would release Class 10, 12 board examinations 2021 date sheet in forthcoming days. Union Education minister Pokhriyal had announced that the date sheet will be released as soon as possible. Meanwhile, education experts are of the view that CBSE could announce the Class 10, 12 Board Exams by mid-January.

Where to check CBSE Date Sheet 2021?

Once released, students can check the date sheet on CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in.

How to Download CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the ‘Recent Announcements’ section

Step 3: Students must note that after the datasheets are released, they will be able to access them under the ‘recent announcements’ section

Step 4: You can take a download of CBSE datasheet or a printout, depending on your convenience.

For his part, the CBSE has made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Pokhriyal also announced that the practical exams would be held from March 1 in school premises.