हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 date sheet: Probable dates and latest updates

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 would begin from May 4 and end by June 10 and lakhs of students are now eagerly waiting for the board exams 2021 date sheet. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 date sheet: Probable dates and latest updates

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter few days ago to announce that CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 would begin from May 4 and end by June 10 and since then lakhs of students across the country eagerly waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 date sheet. 

Recently, a date sheet of the CBSE Exams 2021 got viral on the social media which was fake. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted a message on Twitter stressing that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not released the Board Exams time sheet yet.

It is however expected that CBSE would release Class 10, 12 board examinations 2021 date sheet in forthcoming days. Union Education minister Pokhriyal had announced that the date sheet will be released as soon as possible. Meanwhile, education experts are of the view that CBSE could announce the Class 10, 12 Board Exams by mid-January.

Where to check CBSE Date Sheet 2021?

Once released, students can check the date sheet on CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in. 

How to Download CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the ‘Recent Announcements’ section

Step 3: Students must note that after the datasheets are released, they will be able to access them under the ‘recent announcements’ section

Step 4: You can take a download of CBSE datasheet or a printout, depending on your convenience.

For his part, the CBSE has made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Pokhriyal also announced that the practical exams would be held from March 1 in school premises.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSECBSE 2021CBSE 2021 exams
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi says distressed at US Capitol Hill violence, calls for peaceful transfer of power
  • 1,03,74,932Confirmed
  • 1,50,114Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M2S

Farmers to hold tractor march at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders against agricultural laws