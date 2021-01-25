हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE 2021 Board Exams

CBSE class 10, 12 datesheet expected to be released soon, check latest updates

As per a recent announcement made by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, the CBSE board exams will commence on May 4 and will continued till June 10, 2021. Pokhriyal had also announced that the results of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams will be declared by July 15. 

CBSE class 10, 12 datesheet expected to be released soon, check latest updates
File photo

CBSE board exam 2020-21: The class 10th and 12th board exam of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is only a few months away and students have been awaiting for the board officials to release the final exam datesheet so as to plan out their preparations. Reports have been doing round for sometime that the CBSE board officials would be releasing the exam datesheet anytime soon. 

Based on the trends, it can be suggested that CBSE board officials may release the datesheet in March. However, with the dates announced and Union Education Minister's statement, teachers and students are expecting that the datesheet would be released sooner, somewhere in February. 

Once released, students appearing for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams, can visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in and check the datesheet. 

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is restructuring the affiliation system for schools and making the process completely digital and based on data analytics with least human intervention, officials said.

The new system, which will come into effect from March 1, has been restructured as per various recommendations for systemic reforms laid down in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

"The board is restructuring the affiliation system and process as per recommendations of education reforms in the NEP. Although, the CBSE affiliation system has been online since 2006, the restructured system will be completely digital and based on data analytics with least human intervention," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"The restructuring will help in establishing ease of doing business in the CBSE affiliation system, attaining the goal of minimum government, maximum governance, automated and data driven decisions, achieve transparency, bring more accountability in the entire systemic processes and achieve quick and time-bound disposal of all applications," he added.

The CBSE has 24,930 schools affiliated to it across the country and abroad, with over 2 crore students and more than 10 lakh teachers. The affiliation by-laws were formulated in the year 1998.

