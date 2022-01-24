CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 exam results 2022: Board to review evaluation process from third week of January

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 Term 1 exam results 2022 on Monday (January 24, 2022). CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma had said during a press briefing, “(We) will let you know once confirmed.”

Another CBSE board official had said earlier this month that the board will review the evaluation process from the third week of January. He, however, did not give a tentative date for the results.

"The COVID-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations," the official had said.

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 term 1 exam results 2022 will be available on cbseresults.nic.in. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards.

The results may also be available on DigiLocker, UMANG app, through IVRS and SMS.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022?

-Once results are declared, students need to visit CBSE's official website (cbse.nic.in).

-On the homepage, click on the 'results' link.

-You will be redirected to a new page where you need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or the 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.

-Enter your details including your roll number and click on the 'submit' option.

-Your CBSE Class 10 or 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

CBSE term 1 board exams were conducted for multiple-choice questions. The board had earlier said the term 1 results will not be announced as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.

CBSE had removed a controversial passage from the Class 10 English question paper. All students will get full marks for questions asked on the passage.

Live TV