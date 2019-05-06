close

CBSE Class 10 results 2019

CBSE Class 10 Results 2019: Trivandrum tops, Chennai is second; here's the region-wise pass percentage

CBSE Class 10 Results 2019: Trivandrum tops, Chennai is second; here&#039;s the region-wise pass percentage

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the CBSE class 10 results. The overall pass percentage in class 10 this year is 91.10 and as per the date available by the board, students from Trivandrum region have scored the most.

CBSE said that region-wise, Trivandrum topped the list followed by Chennai, Ajmer, Panchkula and Prayagraj.

The pass percentage in Trivandrum is 99.85, in Chennai it is 99.00, in Ajmer it is 95.89, Panchkula 93.72 and Prayagraj 92.55. 

The Guwahati region has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 74.49. 

Like last year, girls have scored better than boys. The pass percentage in girls is 92.45 and it is 90.14 in boys.

The CBSE class 10 results are available on the board's official websites: cbseresults.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results for class 12 exam were announced last week. 

