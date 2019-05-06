close

CBSE Class 10 results 2019

CBSE Class 10 results likely to be declared at 3 pm on Monday

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE class 10 results at 3 pm on Monday, news agency ANI tweeted.

In 2018, the CBSE Class 10 examination results were announced on 29 May 2018.

