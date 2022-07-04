NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Final Result 2022 SOON. There is NO official confirmation regarding the declaration of result by the Board as yet. However, some media reports said that the CBSE is expected to announce the Class 10 results today or tomorrow while the CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 may be declared next week.

In view of this, students are advised to keep an eye on CBSE’s official website for any updates regarding CBSE Class 10th, and 12th final results. Once the board declares the 10th, and 12th CBSE result 2022, students can check their respective final CBSE Result 2022 on the official website of the board: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE term 2 Class 10 exams were held from April 26 to May 24 and Class 12 exams took place from April 26 to June 15.

To check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results, students have to login with their board exam roll numbers and school codes.

Over 35 lakh students are eagerly waiting for CBSE term 2 results 2022.

CBSE Class 10 results will also be available on DigiLocker. On the result day, students can check the DigiLocker app or use the websites – digilocker.gov.in – to view mark sheets. The CBSE class 10th result will also be available on UMANG app.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to declare the CISCE Semester 2 result 2022 for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) this month.