CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 2 Board exam 2022 dates announced; Term 1 results still awaited

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 exam results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had recently announced that the second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode from April 26.

"The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said on February 9.

"The pattern of the question papers will be same as that of sample question papers hosted on the board's website. The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years," he had added.

Since then, lakhs of students are also awaiting an official announcement on CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Term 1 results. It is noteworthy that the CBSE Class X and Class XII first-term exams were conducted in offline mode in November-December in 2021 and the result of the first-term exams is yet to be announced.

The academic session was bifurcated into two terms after the board exams could not be conducted last year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Once announced, students and parents can check the results via different methods.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result?

Once results are declared, students need to visit CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, students need to click on the 'results' link.

Students will be redirected to a new page where they need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or the 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.

Students need to enter their roll numbers and click on the 'submit' option.

CBSE Class 10th or Class 12th Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Other ways to check CBSE Class X, XII Board Exam Term 1 Results?

Students and parents can also check the CBSE Class X and XII Board Exam Term 1 score via the DigiLocker app and on the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

Please note that the board has warned that messages and information spreading on social media may be considered only after verifying the facts available on its websites - https://www.cbse.gov.in or http://cbseresults.nic.in/CBSEResults.

