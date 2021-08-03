CBSE Class 12 results 2021 BIG UPDATE: Board announces dates to conduct improvement, compartment exams, check details

New Delhi: Three days after declaring CBSE Class 12 exam 2021 results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (August 2, 2021) announced the dates for conducting improvement and compartment exams. A circular released by Dr Sanyam Bharwaj, Controller of Examinations, said that CBSE will conduct examinations for Class 12 students between August 16 and September 15. Bhardwaj further informed that the date sheet of the examination and a detailed circular will be released soon.

CBSE will be holding Class 12 improvement and compartment exams for following students:

(1) Students who are not satisfied with the marks, awarded based on the Policy of ‘Tabulation will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations to be conducted by the board. As per this policy, marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final.

(2) Also, after the declaration of result-2021, students who are not able to meet the qualifying criteria in one subject and placed in the compartment category.

(3) For Private, Patrachar and 24 chance Compartment candidates etc., whose result has not been declared based on the Policy for Tabulation because of their non-availability of yearlong assessment details.

(4) Students of Class-XII and Class-X are given an opportunity to improve their performance only in one subject in compartment examinations. Better of the two marks obtained in the subject will be considered for declaration of results.

Exams will be conducted for the following subjects:

English Core, Computer Science (New), Physical Education, Mathematics, Business Studies, Hindi Elective, Accountancy, Hindi Core, Chemistry, Geography, Political Science, Psychology, Biology, Home Science, Economics, Physics, Sociology, History And Informatics Prac.

Students eligible to appear in the exams:

(1) CANDIDATES GIVEN SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY: Candidates of 2021 examination whose result has been declared as PASS as per the tabulation policy but are not satisfied with their declared results may appear in one or more subjects to improve their performance. The marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final, as mentioned in the Policy for Tabulation.

(2) PRIVATE, PATRACHAR AND SECOND CHANCE COMPARTMENT CANDIDATES:

-- Pass out candidates of 2015 or after, who were registered under the Additional subject category for the examination scheduled in May 2021, for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021, if still desirous of appearing for the examination in the Additional subject.

-- Candidates who had appeared in 2019, as Regular candidate through schools affiliated to the Board or as Private Candidate, and whose result was declared as COMPARTMENT and also could not pass in July 2019 (1st chance) and had applied for 2nd chance Compartment for the examination held in February/March 2020 these students have not been able to appear due to cancellation and non-conduct of the examination of the subject concerned held in September 2020.

-- Candidates who had appeared in 2020 in Full Subjects either as Regular candidate through schools affiliated to the Board or as Private Candidate and whose result was declared as COMPARTMENT, also could not pass in Sept 2020 (1st Chance) these students who are registered for 2nd Chance for the examination scheduled in May 2021, such candidates who are eligible to apply only as Private Candidates for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021.

-- Candidates of Class XII who passed in 2020 and had applied for Improvement of Performance as private candidates in the subjects for which examination was scheduled to be held in May 2021. All such candidates are eligible to apply again for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021.

-- Candidates of Class XII who have applied for appearing as a private candidate in 6 subjects for the examination which was scheduled to be held in May 2021 are eligible to apply again for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021.

(3) CANDIDATES PLACED IN COMPARTMENT CATEGORY IN EXAM-2021:

-- Candidates of 2021 who have been placed under compartment category in the result declared based on the tabulation policy are eligible to apply for 1 chance Compartment for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021.

This is to be noted that the CBSE board had announced Class 12 results 2021 on basis of an alternate assessment policy after the exams were cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

This year, over 80 per cent more students compared to last year have scored above 95 per cent marks in class 12 while the number of candidates scoring between 90 to 95 per cent has gone down by over five per cent. The results also showed that the number of candidates scoring above 95 per cent has increased from 38,686 last year to 70,004 this time. However, the number of students scoring between 90-95 per cent has gone down from 1,57,934 last year to 1,50,152 this time. A total of 13.69 lakh regular candidates had registered for the class 12 exam this year.

(With agency inputs)

