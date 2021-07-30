CBSE Class 12th result 2021 DECLARED: How to download result via Umang app

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 12 Board Exam results 2021 on Friday (July 30, 2021) at 2 PM. The students can check their scores at the official website of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in, after the announcement.

The candidates need to note that since marks have been awarded following an alternative assessment scheme, it is possible that the CBSE will not allow students to request for rechecking of marks. Additionally, CBSE will not release any merit list for t he second consecutive year.

Step 1 - Download and open the Umang App on mobile.

Step 2 - Go to the homepage of the app and then click on 'all services' tab.

Step 3- Then select the ‘CBSE’ option to check class 10 results.

Step 4 - Enter the credentials as required.

Step 4 - Check and download the class 10 Result.

Meanwhile, the candidates need to note that CBSE class 12 examinations 2021 were cancelled by the CBSE board in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Following which CBSE adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the results.

