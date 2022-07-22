NewsIndia
CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 declared on cbseresults.nic.in, here’s how result has been calculated

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 12 results on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday (July 22, 2022) announced the board results for class 12 students. Candidates who appeared in CBSE Class 12 examinations can now check their CBSE Class 12 results at official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 12 results will also be available on SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker.

It may be noted that the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.71 per cent. Exam were conducted in two phases this year.

CBSE Class 12 result: Here's how result has been calculated

CBSE conducted the class 12 result term wise this year. The final result has been calculated based on the following assessment criteria. In theory section, 30% weightage given to term 1, 70% to term 2. Equal weightage to both terms for practicals. 

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Websites to check result

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • results.nic.in
  • Results.gov.in
  • Digilocker.gov.in
CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Login credentials required to check CBSE results 

  • Roll number
  • School number
  • Admit card ID

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: How to check via SMS

1. Students need to type their 12th roll number on the message

2. Send it to 7738299899.

3. You will get your Class 12 results in your in box

Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, the CBSE said. Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said.

