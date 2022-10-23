CBSE CTET 2022 registration to begin SOON at ctet.nic.in- Steps to apply here

CBSE CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 notification. According to the official notification, CTET 2022 registration will begin from October 31. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website – ctet.nic.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till November 24, 2022 and the fee can be paid up to November 25, 2022. The examination will be conducted in CBT mode between December 2022 to January 2023. The exact date of examination will be mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates.

CBSE CTET 2022: Application Fees

The application fees for General/OBC category for Paper I or II is ₹1000 and for both the papers is ₹1200/-. For SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category candidates, the application fees is ₹500/- for Paper I or II and ₹600/- for both the papers.

CTET 2022: Steps to apply here

Visit the CBSE's official website of CTET -- ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET registration link available on the homepage.

Register by entering the required details.

Fill out the detailed CTET 2022 application form and upload the required documents in scanned format.

Pay the application fee and click on the submit button.

Download the CTET 2022 application form in PDF format or take a printout for future references.

The CTET exam includes two papers. The first paper is for the candidates who wish to teach in Classes 1 to 5, and the second paper is for those who wish to teach in Classes 6 to 9. The CTET exam is conducted twice a year and the validity of the CTET score is for a lifetime.