CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021 released: Check how to download it

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the much-awaited Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 answer key on Friday (February 19). Candidates can download the CTET answer from the official website — ctet.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Additionally, the board has also opened the link for candidates to raise objections against their CTET 2021 results.

How to check CTET answer key 2021:

1. Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the link for the Key Challenges for CTET January 2021.

3. Another window would open - Choose to download OMR Sheet and Answer Key for CTET 2021 to check the same.

4. To raise objections, click on Submission of Key Challenge for CTET January 2021 from the link provided above.

5. Enter your registration ID and other details to login to your account.

6. Once in your account, you can check the scanned copy of your OMR Sheet. Along with the same, the answer key with the correct answers would be marked.

7. Candidates can raise objections by selecting the answer they think is correct.

8. After the completion, pay the fees at the end for all the objections raised at the rate of Rs. 1000/question to complete the process.

Live TV