CTET exam 2021: CBSE releases exam day guidelines for candidates, know about these rules

CBSE CTET exam 2021: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) 2021 to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held on January 31. The admit card of the examination has already been issued by the board.

In view of the pandemic, this year the board has given the freedom to candidates appearing for the exam to choose their exam centre. Along with the admit card, the board has also given the necessary guidelines for the exam, to be strictly adhered to by the candidates.

Below is the list of essentials candidates are required to carry to the examination centre:

Candidates are required to carry their own sanitizers in 50 ml transparent bottle.

Candidates must wear a mask and hand gloves.

The water bottle must be transparent.

Candidates should carry admit card and any of the identity card like Aadhar Card or driving licence.

Take a look at the guidelines released by the board:

Candidates are required to cover their nose and mouth with a face mask all the time.

Social distancing needs to be followed at the exam centre of CTET.

Candidates cannot exchange any stuff in the examination hall.

Candidates must use the safe mode of transportation to come to the exam centre.

Candidates must refrain themselves from spitting in the public areas, and throw used face masks and tissue in the closed dustbin.

Avoid being in touch with strangers. They shouldn't hug or shake hands with anyone.

Maintain toilet hygiene, during and after the use.

Don’t touch eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Make sure you are not infected or having any symptoms of coronavirus.

Seek advice from parents about COVID-19 before and after the exam

Earlier, CTET exam was supposed to be conducted on July 5, 2020 which got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

CTET 2021 admits card is a compulsory document to appear for the examination. In case you have forgotten it, the Download link is here.

It is mandatory to make sure that you do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.