topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CBSE DATE SHEET 2023

CBSE Date sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Practical Exams dates RELEASED at cbse.gov.in- Direct link here

CBSE Date sheet 2023: CBSE has released the notice for the Class 10, 12 Internal and Practical exams. The notice is now available on cbse.gov.in. Practical exams would begin from January, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 11:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE Date sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Practical Exams dates RELEASED at cbse.gov.in- Direct link here

CBSE Date sheet 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Date sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 would be announced soon. CBSE has issued the dates for the Class 10, 12, and 13 Practical exams ahead of time. The official notice directs schools to start internal and practical exams on January 1, 2023. The notice on cbse.gov.in does not specify a deadline for the completion of practical exams. According to the official notice, the CBSE Practical Exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on January 1, 2023. Schools and educational institutions have been instructed to begin preparing for the CBSE Board Exams and Practical Exams. Internal/practical examination marks are added to the final result, which students and parents should be aware of. Now that the CBSE has released the CBSE practical exam date sheet, the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams are also expected soon. According to media reports, CBSE will release the CBSE Date Sheet for the Theory Exams this week.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Here’s how to download 

  • Go to cbse.gov.in.
  • Go to the main website.
  • Open the link for Class X or Class XII date sheet and download it.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023; download the official datesheet here

According to the media reports, CBSE Board Exams 2023 are likely to begin on February 15, 2023 and conclude in the first week of April. The CBSE has yet to provide official confirmation of the theory exam dates.

Live Tv

CBSE Date Sheet 2023cbse class 12 datesheetcbse class 12 practicalcbse 2023cbse practical datecbse practical date 2023practical exampractical date sheetcbse practical class 12 2023cbse practical class 10 2023cbse pratical date sheet 2023CBSE Boardcbse 2023 practical exam datecbse class 12 practical date sheet 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!