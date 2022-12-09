CBSE Date sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Practical Exams dates RELEASED at cbse.gov.in- Direct link here

CBSE Date sheet 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Date sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 would be announced soon. CBSE has issued the dates for the Class 10, 12, and 13 Practical exams ahead of time. The official notice directs schools to start internal and practical exams on January 1, 2023. The notice on cbse.gov.in does not specify a deadline for the completion of practical exams. According to the official notice, the CBSE Practical Exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on January 1, 2023. Schools and educational institutions have been instructed to begin preparing for the CBSE Board Exams and Practical Exams. Internal/practical examination marks are added to the final result, which students and parents should be aware of. Now that the CBSE has released the CBSE practical exam date sheet, the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams are also expected soon. According to media reports, CBSE will release the CBSE Date Sheet for the Theory Exams this week.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Here’s how to download

Go to cbse.gov.in.

Go to the main website.

Open the link for Class X or Class XII date sheet and download it.

According to the media reports, CBSE Board Exams 2023 are likely to begin on February 15, 2023 and conclude in the first week of April. The CBSE has yet to provide official confirmation of the theory exam dates.