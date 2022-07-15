NewsIndia
NEP 2020

CBSE to bring major changes in assessment criteria following NEP 2020- Key points

The Central Board of Secondary Education of India (CBSE) is about to bring some major changes in the evaluation process for the academic year 2022-23 following the goals of NEP 2020, scroll down for more details.

Jul 15, 2022

CBSE Board Exams: Since, the implementation of the New Education Policy, NEP 2020 the education system is witnessing some major changes in the assessment criteria of students' performance in each academic year. As board exams in school education are the major concerns of students, CBSE is now implementing an assessment system that emphasise on the goals of NEP 2020.

As per the latest reports, The Central Board of Secondary Education of India (CBSE) is about to bring some major changes in the evaluation process for the academic year 2022-23. CBSE has scrapped the two-term examination pattern that was followed for c Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 

CBSE will make the evaluation process for Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams to make it more comprehensive, skill-based, and competency-based. However, these changes will be based on the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), suggest media reports.

Here are 5 key changes expected in the evaluation or assessment criteria that be in effect from academic session 2022-23

The CBSE assessment process will be based on the evaluation of a student in Classes 3, 5 and 8. This will give a comparative analysis of the growth of a child. 

  • The assessment of students will be skill-based and competency-based questions so that students can think analytically and critically.
  • There will be two types of structural changes in the question papers. In the first change, the number of questions will be increased by 33% internally to provide students with multiple options.
  • 20% of internal assessments will be held in papers where there are no practical exams. The students will be assessed by teachers, parents and peer groups and 20% marks will be given on that basis.
  • CBSE is also planning to introduce holistic assessment cards for the students and it has started in a few schools as a pilot project. Through the assessment card, a student will be evaluated by teachers, parents, and the peer group, and the students will also do a self-assessment for themselves.

