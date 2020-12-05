CBSE to extend class 10, 12 board exams by 3 months? Here's everything you need to know

CBSE exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the CBSE Board exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 for academic year 2020-2021. In the meantime, all eyes are set on Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ who is all set to hold a live session with students, teachers and parents, on December 10, on the issue of conduct of board examinations.

Under a normal calendar, the CBSE board announces the date sheet for the board exams in November and conducts Class 10, 12 board examinations in February and March. However, this year the schedule for class 10 and 12th board examinations is still awaited. Speaking to reporters, CBSE officials had stated that consultations on dates for the conduct of the CBSE exams in 2021 are still underway.

Teachers, students, and parents are hopeful that a big announcement regarding the same will be made on December 10 as Education Minister will address all their concerns in a live interaction on Twitter and Facebook. Pokhriyal had also asked stakeholders to raise their concerns, suggestions, and opinions over the conduct of the board as wells as other competitive examinations, including NEET and JEE.

"Dear all, 2020 has been a year of a great many changes like adjusting to #onlineeducation, adapting to #newnormal. Happy to share that I am going live on Dec 10 to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” Pokhriyal tweeted on December 2 (Wednesday).

A number of students have taken to social media and raised their concerns regarding offline classes and requesting cancellation of project work for class 12.

As per the CBSE curriculum, Class 12 students are required to submit annual projects, for which a viva session is conducted and multiple classes are required. But this year the same has not been possible as schools across the country are still shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi had confirmed the board exams will be held in 2021 and dates will be announced soon. “The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments,” he said during a webinar on “New Education Policy (NEP): Brighter future of school education” organised by ASSOCHAM.

A campaign will be launched to seek views from students, parents & teachers on how and when to conduct the board exams next year. “A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents, and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year”, the Education Minister had tweeted.

A couple of days ago, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) confirmed that the 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 would be conducted offline.

Several reports surfaced that CBSE would board would conduct practical exams in the month of January 2021. Several reports had also claimed that the board has released the tentative dates for the class 12 practical exam. However, a final date for the CBSE board exam 2020 Practical examinations is yet to be issued by the board.

