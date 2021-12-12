CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message praising Indian Army played during ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’ celebrations - WATCH

New Delhi: The country on Sunday (December 12) began its 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' celebrations at India Gate to commemorate 50 years of India`s historic victory in the 1971 war and Indo-Bangladesh friendship. During the inaugural ceremony, late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message was also played.

In a 1:10 minute-long clip, Rawat had extended his warm greetings to all the brave soldiers of the Indian Army.

"We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the victory of the Indian Army in the 1971 war as Vijay Parv. Remembering the brave soldiers of the Armed Forces on this holy festival, I pay tribute to their sacrifices," he had expressed.

He had further added that from December 12 to 14, various programs are being organized at India Gate.

"It is a matter of great fortune that Vijay Parv is being organized in the shade of the flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti, which was established in the memory of our brave martyrs.

"We invite all the countrymen to participate in the celebration of this victory festival," he had added.

#WATCH Late CDS General Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message played at an event on the occasion 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' inaugurated today at India Gate lawns in Delhi. This message was recorded on December 7. (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/trWYx7ogSy — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

CDS Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among the 13 persons killed in a helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. He was cremated side by side on the same pyre with his wife Madhulika Rawat with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on December 10.

Earlier in the day, the 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' event was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who informed that this event was scheduled to be organized in a grand form, but after the untimely demise of the country's first CDS, it has been decided to mark it with simplicity.

"On this occasion, I pay my tributes by remembering him too," Singh expressed.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’. https://t.co/Fr6y7506sx — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 12, 2021

