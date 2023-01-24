CEED, UCEED 2023 Answer Key RELEASED at ceed.iitb.ac.in- Direct Link Here

CEED, UCEED 2023: Common Entrance Exam for Design, CEED 2023, and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, UCEED 2023 Answer key is released at the official website. The tentative answer key for the January 24, 2023, undergraduate and graduate design exams was made available by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. Candidates who took the exam can access and obtain the answer key from the CEED-ceed.iitb.ac.in and UCEED-uceed.iitb.ac.in websites. Candidates can file objections to the CEED and UCEED answer keys on the official websites until January 26 at 5 p.m. The exam was held on January 22, 2023 for both undergraduate and graduate degrees.

CEED, UCEED 2023 Answer Key: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of CEED or UCEED

On the appeared homepage, click on the CEED, UCEED answer key PDF

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future references

The CEED and UCEED 2023 results will be revealed on March 7, according to the plan. IIT B will issue the final answer key after evaluating the valid objections filed against the provisional answer key.