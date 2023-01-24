topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
UCEED 2023

CEED, UCEED 2023 Answer Key RELEASED at ceed.iitb.ac.in- Direct Link Here

CEED, UCEED 2023: On January 24, 2023, IT Bombay issued the tentative answer key for both the Undergraduate and Postgraduate design exams, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CEED, UCEED 2023 Answer Key RELEASED at ceed.iitb.ac.in- Direct Link Here

CEED, UCEED 2023: Common Entrance Exam for Design, CEED 2023, and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, UCEED 2023 Answer key is released at the official website. The tentative answer key for the January 24, 2023, undergraduate and graduate design exams was made available by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. Candidates who took the exam can access and obtain the answer key from the CEED-ceed.iitb.ac.in and UCEED-uceed.iitb.ac.in websites. Candidates can file objections to the CEED and UCEED answer keys on the official websites until January 26 at 5 p.m. The exam was held on January 22, 2023 for both undergraduate and graduate degrees.

CEED, UCEED 2023 Answer Key: Here’s how to download

  • Go to the official website of CEED or UCEED
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the CEED, UCEED answer key PDF
  • Check and download the answer key
  • Take a printout for future references

CEED, UCEED 2023; direct link here

The CEED and UCEED 2023 results will be revealed on March 7, according to the plan. IIT B will issue the final answer key after evaluating the valid objections filed against the provisional answer key.

Live Tv

uceed 2023CEED 2023uceed ceed answer key 2023uceed answer key 2023ceed answer key 2023ceed uceed answer keyuceed ceed answer key download

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media