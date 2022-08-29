NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

'Celebrate Ganesh festivities with care': Swine flu scare in Maharashtra; 2,337 cases till Aug 28

Swine flu: Mumbai has seen 348 cases and three deaths, while these figures are 474 and 14 respectively for neighbouring Thane, an official said.

Last Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 08:53 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Maharashtra has recorded 2,337 swine flu cases and 98 deaths between Jan and Aug 28
  • These cases have been recorded in 19 districts, led by Pune with 770 cases and 33 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra has recorded 2,337 swine flu cases and 98 deaths between January 1 and August 28 this year, prompting the state health department on Monday to appeal to people to exercise caution while taking part in Ganesh festivities.

These cases have been recorded in 19 districts, led by Pune with 770 cases and 33 deaths, it said.

Mumbai has seen 348 cases and three deaths, while these figures are 474 and 14 respectively for neighbouring Thane, an official said. Kolhapur recorded 159 cases and 13 fatalities during this period.

"The state has reported 2,337 swine flu cases and 98 deaths during the period from Jan 1 to August 28 this year. In the background of rising swine flu cases, people must celebrate the festival with care," he said.

He said people suffering from influenza-like illness should avoid public places, while those with high risk conditions must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour at public functions.

