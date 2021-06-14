Centrally protected monuments, sites under ASI to reopen from June 16 as COVID-19 cases decline

Bhubaneswar: All centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which were earlier closed due to the COVID-19 situation, shall reopen from June 16.

“Considering the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided that all the Centrally Protected Monuments/ Sites and Museums (under ASI) shall be opened from 16.06.2021,’’ an order issued by the ASI said on Monday.

“This opening, however, shall be in strict compliance with the executive orders, if any, issued by the State/ District Disaster Management Authority,” the order said.

All Centrally protected monuments/sites and museums under ASI will be opened from 16th June: Archaeological Survey of India pic.twitter.com/Kig3w0AEEt — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

Appropriate guidelines and SOPs issued by Union and State/ UT Ministries/ Department in this regard shall be strictly followed while regulating the flow of visitors, the order added.

Union Ministry of Culture had earlier ordered the closure of all monuments and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) till June 15 amid growing COVID-19 cases.

"Due to the COVID19 pandemic situation, all the centrally protected monuments/sites and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India shall continue to remain closed till 15 June 2021 or until further orders," the order said.

These included 3,693 monuments and 50 museums.

Last year, too, all monuments and sites maintained by the ASI were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17. They reopened in July with strict restrictions like mandatory wearing of masks, a cap on the number of visitors and social distancing. The curbs were relaxed later in the year.

